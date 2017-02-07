

Good morning from the CTV newsroom.

Here are five need-to-know stories from Canada and around the world: Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose faces backlash after vacationing on a billionaire’s yacht; U.S. federal and state lawyer meet in court over U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban; an Iraqi software engineer says the travel ban has separated him from his family in Vancouver; it’s the Juno Awards nominees announcement day; and a California man makes headlines after undergoing surgery to remove a massive tumour.

1. Vacation: Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose is facing her own holiday backlash, after it emerged that she was already vacationing on a billionaire's yacht when she ran it by the ethics commissioner.

2. Travel ban: U.S. state and federal lawyers will square off in court today, over U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban. States suing Trump argue that the controversial policy is unconstitutional, while federal lawyers maintain that the president has the power to decide who enters the country.

3. Family split: The U.S. travel ban has separated an Iraqi software engineer from his family in Canada. Murtadha Al-Tameemi says he was in Vancouver to watch his brother perform in a high school play when his lawyer called and advised him to return to the U.S.

4. Juno Awards: The nominees for this year's Juno Awards will be announced today, with some of Canada’s rising stars expected to make their mark on the event. Sarah McLachlan and Buffy Sainte-Marie will be honoured at this year's award show.

5. Tumour removed: A 57-year-old man in California has undergone surgery to remove a 59-kilogram tumour attached to his lower abdomen. Roger Logan lived with the non-cancerous growth for more than a decade, after doctors initially told him it was just fat.