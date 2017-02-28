

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here are five need-to-know stories from Canada and around the world: The second bilingual debate of the Conservative leadership contest takes place in Edmonton; a warning about the growing problem of antibiotic-resistant superbugs; two of the U.S. President’s sons are in Vancouver for the opening of a new Trump Tower; a forecaster warns that winter isn’t over yet, despite recent mild spells; and an Ontario hockey team raises more than $73,000 for Gord Downie’s Fund for Brain Cancer Research.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Conservative debate: The second official bilingual debate of the Conservative leadership race takes place in Edmonton tonight. Candidate Kevin O’Leary says he won’t take part, however, citing issues with the format.

2. Antibiotic resistance: After the World Health Organization published a list of "priority pathogens" it says pose the greatest threat to human health, a Canadian university medical researcher says the world is reaching a point when there might not be any useful antibiotics left.

3. Trumps in Vancouver: Two of U.S. President Donald Trump's sons will be in Canada for the first time since his election today, to open a new hotel in Vancouver. The appearance has sparked a backlash in the city, with large protests promised.

4. Not spring yet: Despite a mild spell in many parts of Canada, meteorologist Chris Scott says winter has “a little bit of bite left.” Scott says Canadians can expect to see bouts of cold weather through March, with more spring-like weather to come in May.

5. Gord Downie Fund: A team in the Ontario Hockey League has raised more than $73,000 for The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie’s brain cancer research fund. The Kingston Frontenacs raised the money by auctioning player-worn jerseys.