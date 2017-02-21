

CTVNews.ca Staff





Can’t find the time to make it through all the morning headlines? We’ve got a handy list to get you up to speed and out the door: Montreal votes in favour of sanctuary city status; accused Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette appears in court; rescue crews search for missing skiers and snowboarders near Kamloops, B.C.; a new poll suggests nearly six in 10 Canadians support the Trudeau government's refugee target; and an Alberta-based photographer shoots 54,000 portraits to document Canadian culture and diversity.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Sanctuary city? Montreal's city council has approved a motion to designate the city as a safe haven for people without legal immigration status or documentation. The motion, put forward by Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, sees the city join Vancouver, Toronto, London and Hamilton in adopting a formal policy towards undocumented immigrants.

2. Court appearance: Alexandre Bissonnette, the man charged in the shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead last month is set to appear in court today. The 27-year-old is facing six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

3. Missing skiers: Rescue crews in British Columbia are looking for four skiers and snowboarders whose group went missing at a resort near Kamloops on Monday. Three of seven people who went missing have already been found.

4. Supporting refugee targets: According to a new Angus Reid Institute poll, nearly six in 10 Canadians support the Trudeau government's refugee targets.

5. Canadian Mosaic: Alberta-based photographer Tim Van Horn has spent eight years on the road trying to answer one question: What does it mean to be Canadian? After photographing 54,000 people in 1,200 communities, he will be sharing what he found through a display on wheels set to make its way across Canada.