Happy Valentine’s Day from CTVNews.ca.

We’ve got a handy list to get you up to speed and out the door: U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns; after an encouraging meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian firms hope for better trade relations with the EU; a massive winter storm hits the Maritimes; Peter Julian, the first and only NDP leadership candidate, says he wants to make post-secondary education free; and a group of thrill-seeking canoeists brave icy winter conditions on the St. Lawrence River.

Plus, we've got the hard science behind finding the perfect Valentine's Day chocolate.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Flynn resigns: U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned following reports that he misled members of the administration about his contacts with Russia during President Donald Trump’s transition into power.

2. Trade hopes: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House yesterday, where both leaders appeared to agree on the importance of maintaining a good trade partnership between the two countries. Now, Canadian firms are turning their attention to the European Union, where they are hoping Trudeau can improve trade relations during his trip to France later this week.

3. Maritime storm: A massive winter storm has hit the East Coast of Canada, shutting down roads, schools, offices and public transit across the region. The severe weather is expected to continue today, with the Cape Breton area likely to endure the brunt of the storm.

4. Tuition fees: Peter Julian, so far the first NDP’s first and only leadership official leadership candidate, says he wants to make university, college and trades training tuition-free. It is not immediately clear how the proposal would work, considering that higher education and training is primarily funded by provincial governments and tuition fees.

5. Ice canoeing: A team of diehard canoeists in Montreal are braving near-freezing waters, jagged chucks of ice, and often dangerously cold temperatures to pursue the extreme sport of ice canoeing.

And one more thing for Valentine’s Day: Science can now help you decide what kind of chocolate to buy. A new video co-produced by the American Chemical Society (ACE), sets up a “scientific showdown” between milk and dark chocolate, using research that examined their potential benefits and value.