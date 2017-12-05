

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in talks to kickstart free trade negotiations between China and Canada. Plus, a B.C. web developer is celebrating success in a very different field.

1. China talks continue: Attempts to negotiate a free trade deal with China are continuing, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

2. Accusation: Liberal MP Sherry Romanado has accused Conservative MP James Bezan of making "humiliating" comments to her that were unwanted and "sexual in nature."

3. CRA policy: Diabetes advocates are speaking out over concerns with the federal government’s eligibility criteria for the disability tax credit, after obtaining an internal document that appears to show the Canada Revenue Agency has changed its process when approving adults for the rebate.

4. Court rules against: A B.C. court has ruled against a group of veterans, after it rejected their landmark legal effort to win back lifelong disability pensions.

5. Moonlighting: A B.C. provincial government web developer is revelling in his other life as a UFC fighter, after the underdog fighter won his bout in Las Vegas.