

CTVNews.ca Staff





A ground-breaking drug trial has researchers believing that it could lead to treating Huntington’s disease. Plus there was a political upset in B.C. in a byelection contest.

1. Byelection drama: The federal Liberals staged a byelection upset Monday night, winning a formerly Conservative-held seat in B.C. which hasn’t elected a Liberal politician in 70 years. The Liberals also won races in Newfoundland and Labrador as well as Toronto, while the Conservatives held on to their seat in Saskatchewan.

2. Huntington’s treatment: An experimental drug is showing promise in lowering levels of brain toxins caused by Huntington’s Disease.

3. Boy saves mom: A six-year-old Alberta boy is being hailed as a hero for his quick-thinking that helped save his diabetic mother's life.

4. Marijuana revenue: The federal government has reached an agreement with the provinces and territories on how to split up the revenue from legalized marijuana.

5. New word of the year: Merriam-Webster has named its latest word of the year, choosing "feminism," saying lookups for the word increased 70 per cent over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and spiked several times after key events.