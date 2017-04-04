

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here’s the Tuesday edition of our daily cheat sheet to keep you on top of the news: Authorities identify a suspect in the St. Petersburg bombing; all five incumbents in a string of federal byelections hold on to their seats; the NHL says it won’t participate in the 2018 Olympics; Canada’s top doctor urges travellers to make sure their measles vaccines are up to date; and find out how a bike ride through Europe is helping veterans suffering from PTSD.

1. Suspect identified: Officials in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan identified a suspect in the St. Petersburg subway bombing as Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen. The blast killed at least 11 people and wounded more than 40 in Russia’s second-largest city.

2. No change: Five federal ridings were held by the incumbent parties, after a string of byelections across the country on Monday night. The Liberals and Conservatives held on to three and two seats, respectively.

3. NHL says no: The NHL has announced that it wouldn't be accommodating the 2018 Olympics. The announcement sets the stage for the first Winter Olympics, since 1994, that won’t feature NHL players. After the announcement, some NHL stars made their grievances public.

4. Measles vaccines: The country’s top doctor is urging Canadians to make sure their measles vaccinations are up to date, especially for those planning to travel overseas. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's interim chief medical officer of health, says shots should be updated at least six weeks before travelling.

5. Battlefield Bike Ride: After serving two tours in the Middle East, Dan Hrechka came home to a different kind of battle—healing the mental wounds inflicted by the extreme stress he experienced overseas. This summer, he will be among 150 Canadians riding 600 kilometres through Europe to help veterans suffering from PTSD, while honouring the country’s fallen soldiers.