

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here are five need-to-know stories from Canada and around the world: World leaders meet to discuss the crisis in Syria; the federal government plans to introduce legislation legalizing recreation marijuana; CTV's Melanie Nagy reports from Somaliland where severe drought has caused what the UN calls the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945; a longtime Conservative insider backs Kevin O'Leary's bid to lead the party; and the Toronto Blue Jays are back at the Rogers Centre for their home opener.

1. Emergency meeting: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other “likeminded” world leaders are holding an emergency meeting in Italy today, hastily convened to discuss the war in Syria. On Monday, a senior U.S. official said the government has made a preliminary conclusion that Russia knew, in advance, of the chemical weapons attack there.

2. Pot bill imminent: CTV News has confirmed that the federal Liberals plan to introduce their promised marijuana legislation on Thursday. The legislation will provide the first details of how the government plans to control the sale of legal pot.

3. CTV News exclusive: CTV's Melanie Nagy is in the self-declared independent region of Somaliland, an area where crops have turned to dust and animal skeletons litter the landscape. The CEO of Save the Children Canada says more money is needed to avoid mass starvation in the region.

4. Insider backing an outsider: A longtime Conservative insider is backing Kevin O'Leary's bid to lead the party. Marjory LeBreton, who has been involved with the Conservative party for more than 50 years, says she's impressed by O'Leary's bluntness and "fresh approach."

5. Home opener: The Toronto Blue Jays will play their home opener against Milwuakee at the Rogers Centre today. The game kicks off a nine-game homestand for the Jays.