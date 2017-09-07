

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hurricane Irma continues to wreak havoc across the Caribbean, with damaged areas reporting deaths caused by the powerful storm. In news closer to home, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a backlash, as the Liberals’ proposed tax reforms get slammed by critics, including doctors.

1. Irma damage: The death toll from Hurricane Irma is beginning to rise as beleaguered Caribbean nations report the damage suffered from the Category 5 storm.

2. Tensions rising: As tensions between North Korea and the West heighten, locals who live along the demilitarized zone dividing the North from the South are speaking out about the constant bombardment of propaganda they face.

3. Crisis: Seven Manitoba First Nations are declaring a state of emergency due to a drug crisis, which they hope will raise awareness about the rise in drug abuse among their communities and the high crime rates it has led to.

4. Tax backlash: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a growing backlash over proposed tax reforms, with the strongest criticism coming from doctors or those planning on joining the medical field.

5. Busing to school: A single father of five says he was ordered to not send his children to school alone on a B.C. bus, and is appealing for help in his fight against the province.