

CTVNews.ca Staff





In her first interview with Canadian media, the new U.S. ambassador to Canada sat down with CTV News to talk about how she will approach her new job.

1. New ambassador: In an exclusive interview, the newest U.S. ambassador to Canada says she will adopt a gentler approach than her boss U.S. President Donald Trump, but maintained she's committed to furthering his agenda.

2. Rick Hansen: To mark 30 years after completing the "Man in Motion" tour, Paralympian Rick Hansen chatted with CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme about the impact the tour had, and the work being done in building a more accessible world.

3. Residential school trauma: A residential school survivor spoke out at the inquiry on missing and murdered Indigenous women, with a hope of encouraging meaningful change in the way the cases are investigated.

4. Legion suspensions: The Royal Canadian Legion has suspended the entire BC/Yukon Command executive after a former president told CTV News he was fired after he suspended eight members for allegedly harassing a female staff member.

5. The Hef: Playboy founder and cultural icon Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91. Hefner, who is credited with helping push sex into the mainstream conversation, died from natural causes.