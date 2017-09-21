

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak at the United Nations today, with his speech rumoured to discuss Canada’s mistreatment of its Indigenous people. Plus, in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to the UN, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates sat down with CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme to discuss the need for foreign aid.

1. Trudeau at UN: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address the United Nations today, with sources telling the Canadian Press he will discuss Canada’s unjust treatment of Indigenous people and the governments work to address them moving ahead.

2. Bill Gates: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates sat down with CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme to discuss foreign aid in the time of U.S. President Donald Trump.

3. Mexico quake: The death toll from a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico continues to rise, as search-and-rescue teams work to free people trapped in the rubble of buildings.

4. Sexist comments: Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna says sexist comments shouldn’t dissuade women from entering politics. The comments come after Conservative MP Gerry Ritz mocked McKenna in comments on social media that have since been deleted.

5. The Odditorium: A new museum in Nova Scotia, dubbed "The Odditorium" is showcasing the weirdest objects that can be found, including stink bugs, dinosaur poop and meteorites.