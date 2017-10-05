

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Canadians in mourning: The families and friends of the Canadians killed in the Las Vegas shooting attack are starting to work through the grief of losing their loved ones, as investigators search for clues as to why the shooting happened.

2. NHL health risk: A new study says that the action and adrenaline of watching an NHL game can raise a fan's heart rate to the same levels seen during vigorous exercise. That raise may pose a risk to patients with cardiovascular issues.

3. Chilling audio: Audio of Edmonton police officer trying to stop to a weekend attack has emerged, highlighting the horrifying moments officers realized the suspect was using a U-Haul truck to hit pedestrians.

4. Russia angry: Russia is expressing its anger after Canada passed a bill that would allow Canada to forbid business dealings with any foreigners who violate human rights.

5. Reunion: Toronto seniors gathered Tuesday to celebrate their 70th annual school reunion, offering a lesson in enduring friendship.