

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Settlements paid: The federal government has paid a total of $31.3 million in settlements to three men wrongfully accused of links to terrorism and tortured in a Syrian prison, CTV News has learned.

2. CSIS allegations: An independent assessment of the Toronto office of Canada's spy agency has uncovered concerns regarding bullying, favouritism and discrimination. The agency's director called the behaviour described in the report as "categorically unacceptable."

3. Concussion concerns: A new study says youth athletes may be returning too soon to the ice rink or field after suffering a concussion, concluding unexplained changes in the brain can continue for months.

4. Distracted driving: A Liberal member of parliament is calling on the federal justice and transport ministers to develop a plan to tackle distracted driving across Canada, saying he thinks it's time to look at what more can be done to deter the practice.

5. Momentous touchdown: A 16-year-old boy with autism scored his first-ever touchdown, after years of supporting a Sackville, N.B. high school team from the sidelines.