

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Loophole defended: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Finance Minister Bill Morneau's use of an ethics loophole to maintain ownership of shares in his family's business, saying he was acting on the advice of the ethics commissioner, who cleared it.

2. Downie remembered: Canadians and fellow musicians are sharing tributes to Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, who died Wednesday at the age of 53 from a type of brain cancer. CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme sat down with Blue Rodeo founding member Jim Cuddy to discuss Downie and his legacy.

3. Face covering ban: The Quebec government passed legislation Wednesday forbidding anyone from receiving or giving a public service with their face covered, with the government calling it a North American first.

4. Grass fires turn deadly: Grass fires in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, which were fuelled by gusts of up to 100 km/h, have claimed the life of a volunteer firefighter.

5. Haggis returns: For the first time in nearly 50 years, Scotland will be exporting haggis to Canada. It comes on the heels of a new recipe developed just for the export of the delicacy to Canada.