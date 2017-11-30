

Plus for "Life Hack Thursday," CTVNews.ca speaks to the experts on how to safely put up the best holiday light displays.

Plus for "Life Hack Thursday," CTVNews.ca speaks to the experts on how to safely put up the best holiday light displays.

1. Exchanging barbs: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign his cabinet post.

2. Trump blast: U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to fire back at British Prime Minister Theresa May, after facing criticism for retweeting videos posted by the leader of a far-right group in the U.K. But Trump aimed his ire at the wrong Twitter account.

3. Artist apologizes: An Alberta artist is sorry for using portraits of British comedians in an art installation in downtown Calgary. Derek Besant says he believed the images were already in the public domain.

4. Pepsi lobster: A photo of a lobster with an unusual pattern caught off the coast of New Brunswick last week is going viral. The crustacean had an image of a Pepsi can seemingly tattooed on one of its claws.

5. Zamboni drivers wanted: The Ottawa Senators are looking for people to drive a Zamboni at the new outdoor rink on Parliament Hill.

And one more thing for "Life Hack Thursday": With Christmas less than a month away, experts are urging zealous decorators to take care when putting up holiday lights this season.