Experts and stakeholders are divided on the federal government's new housing plan, aimed at helping low-earning families. Plus, in news you can use, we cover how you can save money for Black Friday and big spending days ahead.

1. Experts divided: Housing experts, politicians and stakeholders are split on the federal government's plan to take pressure off low-earning families through a series of housing promises over the next 10 years.

2. Dog walker found: A Vancouver-area dog walker and three dogs have been found alive after going missing for nearly three days.

3. Child support: The Department of Justice has updated federal child support tables, meaning if you pay or receive child support, you may see the monthly amounts change.

4. Plastic plan: The CEO of a Canadian plastic-for-currency enterprise met with a top Catholic official in Vatican City, pitching a plan for the Catholic Church to reduce plastic waste in oceans while also helping the world's poor.

5. Black Friday: Just in time for Black Friday, CTVNews.ca has compiled a handy list of tips, tricks, apps and websites to help you save big.