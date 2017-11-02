

CTVNews.ca Staff





Human remains found at a farm where B.C. RCMP have been conducting searches have been identified as a missing teenager.

1. Remains found: Human remains found at a farm in Salmon Arm, B.C. have been identified as a missing 18-year-old girl.

2. Numbers rising: Canada is expected to admit nearly a million new immigrants over the next three years, with an annual increase of 13 per cent by 2020.

3. 'Scalpel please': A Manitoba woman is sharing a surgery horror story, of going for surgery, given an anesthetic and then feeling the surgery occur, having not been given enough anesthesia.

4. Phoenix pay: A year after the federal government promised to fix the Phoenix pay system, the number of backlogged public servant pay cases is growing.

5. Canada's strongest: A newcomer to the sport of strength athletics has been crowned Canada's strongest woman, and now she's training to take on the world.