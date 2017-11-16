

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former soldier is criticizing Canada’s new proposed peacekeeping plan, calling it "condescending." Plus, an Ontario mayor is facing a backlash of his own after purchasing a second chain of office.

1. Peacekeeping blowback: Canada’s new peacekeeping contribution is facing a backlash from critics, including Canada’s first peacekeeping commander in Bosnia who calls it "condescending."

2. Death in Cambodia: A Canadian woman who died in Cambodia has been identified as a 27-year-old high school teacher from Winnipeg.

3. Two chains: An Ontario mayor is defending his purchase of a second chain of office, after town council passed a motion preventing him from wearing the original chain at personal and public social events where he let citizens wear it.

4. Green tea concerns: Green tea extract – a popular health product that comes in powders, pills and liquid forms – may be linked to rare and serious liver problems.

5. Travelling for free: A Montreal law student is enjoying first-class flights around the world, all thanks to credit card points he racked up by manufactured spending.