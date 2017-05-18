

CTVNews.ca Staff





Today’s round-up of 5 things to know: The federal government explains its carbon tax plan; two asylum seekers, who lost their fingers to frostbite during an illegal crossing, want to stay in Winnipeg; a former head of the FBI is abruptly appointed to lead a probe into U.S. President Donald Trump and connections to Russia; musician Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52; and passengers describe an Air Canada flight that was diverted earlier when a man allegedly threatened to open a door mid-flight.

1. Carbon tax plan: The federal government is expected to explain its carbon tax plan at 1:00 p.m. ET today. According to a technical paper, provinces will have until the end of 2018 to introduce a price on carbon or Ottawa will impose its own model instead.

2. Asylum seekers: Two Ghanaian men, who braved the cold to illegally cross into Canada on Christmas Eve and subsequently lost their fingers to frostbite, say they hope to spend the rest of their lives in Winnipeg. Seidu Mohammed, 24, and Razak Ioial, 34, are waiting to hear from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

3. Special counsel: A former FBI director has been named the special counsel to lead the investigation into ties between U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia. Robert Mueller’s appointment came as a surprise, and the White House maintains there was no wrongdoing.

4. Chris Cornell: Rocker Chris Cornell, considered one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge rock movement, and the frontman for bands Audioslave and Soundgarden has died at the age of 52.

5. Trouble in flight: A Toronto city councillor describe the chaos onboard an Air Canada flight, when it was diverted due to an unruly passenger. Authorities say he attacked the crew with a coffee pot and tried to open a cabin door mid-flight.