

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hello! Get a head start on your Thursday with today’s round-up of 5 things to know: Experts are casting doubt over the health benefits of a new smoking device; Canada's military has deployed more soldiers to aid in flood-relief efforts in Quebec; Finance Minister Bill Morneau is meeting with his G7 counterparts in Italy today; Bombardier's executives are facing a tense atmosphere at their annual meeting; and a bottle part of an old advertising campaign has washed ashore in Nova Scotia.

1. Smokeless cigarettes: A new type of device that heats tobacco instead of burning it is being sold in parts of Canada, but experts say the device isn’t as healthy as companies are marketing it as.

2. Flooding continues: The Canadian military is deploying hundreds of more soldiers to help with flood relief efforts in Quebec. The deployment comes as the federal government warns about more flooding in British Columbia.

3. G7 meeting: Finance minister Bill Morneau is in Bari, Italy today as part of the G7 meeting. Discussions will not include trade talks, after officials decided to leave the matter out over fears it would lead to a new confrontation on protectionism.

4. Bombardier meeting: Bombardier's management and executives are meeting today for their annual meeting, with a backdrop of unrest from stockholders. Pierre Beaudoin, whose family controls the company, is planning to remain the chairman of the company's board but will relinquish his executive role. The move comes after investors opposed his re-election.

5. Old promotion: A Nova Scotia family is sharing the message they found in a bottle. The Guinness bottle they found was part of an advertising campaign from 1959.