

CTVNews.ca Staff





Good morning.

Here’s a look at five things your friends, family and co-workers will likely be talking about today: Statistics Canada will release the latest GDP figures today; the Liberal party is being accused of favouring certain candidates in upcoming byelections; the U.S. Attorney General is under fire for conversations with the Russian ambassador; 50 countries are meeting to discuss abortion funding; and the oldest known signs of life on Earth has been found in Quebec.

1. GDP revealed: Statistics Canada is set to release the figures on the gross domestic product for the fourth quarter. The release comes a day after the Bank of Canada announced its intention to keep interest rates at 0.5 per cent.

2. Liberals accused of preferential treatment: Aspiring politicians are accusing the Liberal Party of favouring certain candidates over others in crucial byelections. http://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/liberals-accused-of-preferential-treatment-in-nomination-races-for-byelections-1.3307491

3. Undisclosed talks before election: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to the Russian ambassador to the United States before he was chosen as attorney general, but did not mention the fact when questioned by senators. Now, he's saying there was nothing misleading about his answer.

4. Abortion funding: Fifty countries, including Canada, are meeting today in an effort to make up for a funding shortfall for abortion that came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withhold hundreds of millions of dollars from groups that perform abortions or provide advice about the procedure.

5. Oldest record of life: Scientists say they have found the oldest known signs of life on Earth buried in a sheet of bedrock in Quebec. The group of researchers say the fossilized remains were found in a potentially 4.3 billion-year-old bedrock.