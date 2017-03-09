

Get a head start on your Thursday with today’s round-up of 5 things to know: a search and rescue technician has died in a training exercise in Saskatchewan; kind Manitobans are being praised for helping travellers stranded during this week's winter storms; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out about hate speech in Canada; the Finance Minister is set to announce a boost for Canadian businesses; and a Regina man is offering a bit of 1980s nostalgia, in the form of a coffee table.

1. Deadly training exercise: The Royal Canadian Air Force says a search and rescue technician has died in Saskatchewan during a training exercise. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was quick to pay tribute to Master Cpl. Alfred Barr, calling him "one of Canada's finest Search and Rescue Technicians."

2. By horse and by snowmobile: Manitobans took to their horses and snowmobiles to help travellers stranded this past week during the province's winter storm. Teenager Eileen Eagle Bears even rode four kilometres on her horse to deliver coffee to a stranded trucker.

3. Trudeau talks Islamophobia concerns: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has a problem with Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. Speaking in the House of Commons, Trudeau said the parliamentary motion M-103, which addresses Islamophobia, is a way of raising awareness about the issue.

4. Boost for businesses: Finance Minister Bill Morneau, along with the heads of Canada's five biggest banks, is set to announce a new growth fund aimed at helping small- and medium-sized businesses.

5. A bit of video game nostalgia: A Regina man is gaining attention for the unique coffee tables he's building, which are modelled after the 1983 Nintendo Entertainment System game console. Jeremy Rieger, who owned an NES when he was a kid, says he's received requests for the table from around the globe.