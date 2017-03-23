

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s a busy day in the world of news. Here are five need-to-know stories to help you get out the door: U.K. have made arrests in connection to the attack in London yesterday; the federal budget offered almost no new spending; a Manitoba mother is speaking out about a horrifying health issue; U.S. politicians are gearing up for a fight over a controversial health bill; and the Ontario SPCA is working to keep two four-legged friends together.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Police searching for clues: British police are searching for clues in the wake of a stabbing and vehicle attack that left four people dead in London on Wednesday. One British MP is being praised for trying to save a wounded police officer's life, while witnesses described the horror of the attacks.

2. Budget aftermath: The federal government is offering almost no new spending in the 2017 budget, with total new spending already budgeted in previous spending plans. The budget announced plans for more taxes on alcohol and Uber, and announced the end of the 71-year-old Canada Savings Bond program.

3. Strep infection leads to amputation: A Manitoba mother is speaking out about losing three limbs after believing she had the flu. Cari Kirkness was diagnosed with group A streptococcus, which is a bacteria often found in the throat. In rare cases, it can lead to serious illnesses.

4. Health-care battle: U.S. Republicans are facing a showdown today with a vote scheduled for a controversial health bill. The bill, which would replace Obamacare, is facing opposition from both moderate and conservative Republicans as well as Democrats.

5. Looking for a new home: The Ontario SPCA is working to keep two ponies, one which is blind, together as they have formed a friendship. One pony Scooter acts as a "seeing eye pony" for Dottie, the SPCA told CTV News, and helps Dottie get around her pen.