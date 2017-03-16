

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here are five stories to get your Thursday started: a new study says a tax on sugary drinks could save thousands of lives; a Canadian is among four arrested in connection with a massive security breach at Yahoo; U.S. President Donald Trump's revised travel ban won't take effect as planned today; a Canadian musical debuts on Broadway to rave reviews; and a B.C. professor shares his findings from research into paranormal investigators.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Sugary drinks tax a lifesaver? A new study says a tax on sugary drinks could save 13,000 lives over the span of 25 years and would lead to billions in health-care savings.

2. Canadian implicated in Yahoo hack: The Canadian man arrested in connection with a massive email hack at Yahoo appears to have a strong presence on social media, where he frequently boasts about his wealth, his exotic car collection and his love of working out.

3. Ban set back again: U.S. President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on travellers from several Muslim-majority countries has once been delayed by a judge. This time, a judge in Hawaii rejected the government’s claims the travel ban is about national security, not discrimination.

4. Canadian musical on Broadway: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of several dignitaries taking in a breakthrough Canadian musical based on a show of solidarity between Canada and their southern neighbours. "Come From Away," which has received rave reviews, tells the story of airplane passengers housed and fed by Newfoundlanders directly following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

5. The truth is out there? A B.C. professor, who has spent the past two years researching Sasquatch hunters, mediums and UFO enthusiasts, has shared some of his findings in studying the groups. Paul Kingsbury says the paranormal investigators are largely driven by passion, and in some cases want to give solace or closure to clients.