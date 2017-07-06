

CTVNews.ca Staff





The weekend is in sight, and we've got the latest headlines to help you get caught up this morning, starting with a sad development in the search for a missing teenager at Algonquin Provincial Park. Then in Quebec, we take you to a zoo that is fighting back against online criticism.

1. Student drowns: The body of a teenage Toronto student who went missing during a school trip has been found in Ontario's Algonquin Provincial Park.

2. Khadr leak: A lawyer for Omar Khadr says he's upset and disappointed somebody went public with the details of their mediation with the federal government.

3. Lac-Megantic anniversary: Residents of Lac-Megantic, Que. will mark the fourth anniversary of the deadly train derailment that left dozens dead and destroyed much of the town's downtown core.

4. Prayer outrage: A Quebec zoo is speaking out after facing a barrage of online criticism over a group of Muslims praying in its park.

5. Fit for a Queen: A flag that was used to mark Canada's 150th birthday has been gifted to Queen Elizabeth II.