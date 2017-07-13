

All eyes will be on Ottawa today, as the federal government is thought to be naming an out-of-this-world pick as the newest governor general. Plus in other news, a group in Timmins, Ont. is using some unusual public displays to combat the stigma of breastfeeding.

1. New Governor General? The federal government is set to announce the country’s newest Governor General, with sources telling the Canadian Press one of the top contenders is astronaut Julie Payette.

2. Khadr's assets: A lawyer for the widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan is set to appear in court in Toronto today to ask for an injunction aimed at going after Omar Khadr’s assets.

3. Sexual assault: A former Canadian Forces officer is frustrated with delays in the military justice system after she alleges she was sexually and physically assaulted by a military doctor. Twenty-one months after the allegations were brought forward, the physician continues to work within the military and the case still hasn’t reached trial.

4. Nugget recall: Loblaw has issued a recall of chicken nuggets across much of the country over concerns they may expose consumers to salmonella.

5. Eye-catching: A Timmins, Ont. health unit is setting up life-sized cardboard cut-outs of women nursing babies in public places to help quash lingering stigma around breastfeeding in public.