Hello! Get a head start on your Thursday with today’s round-up of 5 things to know: U.S. intelligence officials face questioning over hacking claims; Team Canada will fight it out for gold at the world junior hockey championships tonight; many Canadians support applying new tariffs to U.S. goods if the U.S. pulls out of NAFTA, according to a Nanos survey; a drug used to combat nausea in pregnant women is being questioned by a Canadian doctor; and Canada's National Arts Centre is looking to update its image.

1. Hacking hearing: Top U.S. intelligence officials will face questions at a Senate hearing over the intelligence community's assertion that Russia interfered in the U.S. election to help Donald Trump win. The hearing comes a day before the president-elect is to be briefed by the VIA and FBI directors.

2. Going for Gold: Team Canada will face off against the United States this evening for the gold medal at the world junior hockey championships. Canada was able to rally on Wednesday against Sweden to win 5-2.

3. Tariffs for Trump: The majority of Canadians support, or somewhat support, applying new tariffs to American-made goods if the U.S. pulls out of NAFTA, according to a Nanos survey conducted for CTV News.

4. Morning sickness drug: A Canadian doctor is questioning the use of a popular drug used to combat morning sickness in pregnant women. Dr. Nav Persaud says he’s found many flaws in a 40-year-old study that help support the use of pyridoxine-doxylamine.

5. New image: Canada’s National Arts Centre is looking to freshen its image and shed its reputation of resembling a windowless bunker. Workers hope to be able to unveil the building's fresh look for Canada's 150th anniversary.