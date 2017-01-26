

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a rush this morning? Here’s our time-saving guide to today’s five biggest stories: the Conservative Party is holding its caucus meeting in Quebec City; Mexico's president is fighting back against the United States' plan for a wall; Amusement park Marineland is in court today; beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80; and Bell Let's Talk set new records.

1. Conservatives meeting: The Conservative party meets in Quebec City today for its winter caucus, as it looks to build support in the province. As MPs and senators gathered in the city, Kevin O'Leary was officially added to the party's list of official leadership candidates.

2. No wall: Mexico has hit back at President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. would build a wall along the border with Mexico, and have the country pay for it. Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto said in no uncertain terms that his country wouldn't pay for the wall, a promise made by Trump.

3. Marineland: Representatives for Canadian amusement park Marineland make their first court appearance today in Niagara Falls. The attraction has been charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty.

4. Mary Tyler Moore: Actress and trailblazer Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at the age of 80. Moore was known for her groundbreaking work revolutionizing the depiction of women on television.

5. Bell Let's Talk: Bell Let's Talk broke its previous record of 125,915,295 interactions on Wednesday, raising an estimated $6.4 million to end stigma surrounding mental health issues.