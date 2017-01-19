

CTVNews.ca Staff





Good morning from the CTV newsroom.

Here are five need-to-know stories from Canada and around the world: Today marks U.S. president Barack Obama's final day in office after a historic eight years; president-elect Donald Trump's pick for commerce secretary had tough words for NAFTA; Italian rescuers work to access avalanche-hit hotel; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism for his French language answer to an English question at a town hall; and a Winnipeg waitress is describing a life-changing tip she received from a customer.

1. Final countdown: After eight years, it's the final day of Barack Obama's presidency. Obama, who made history as the first African-American to be elected to the presidency, is reportedly planning on spending at least part of his final day granting clemency for prisoners.

2. Hotel hit: Search-and-rescue crews are working to access a hotel hit by an avalanche in central Italy. Thirty people are missing after the four-star hotel was hit by the avalanche Wednesday with rescuers only reaching the remote locale this morning.

3. NAFTA talk: Donald Trump's pick for commerce secretary says one of his first orders of business will be to review the North American Free Trade Agreement, potentially signalling a rough economic road ahead for Canada. As Trump gets ready to take office, you can cast your eyes back on the roots of the brash billionare. You can get completely up to speed with Trump's inauguration by clicking here.

4. On the defensive: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained why he responded in French to English-speaking Quebecers at a town hall event in Sherbrooke.

5. Incredible tip: A Winnipeg waitress says she was stunned after working an unscheduled shift and discovering a customer left her a $1,000 tip.