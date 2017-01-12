

CTVNews.ca Staff





With the weekend in sight, get a head start on your Thursday with today’s round-up of 5 things to know: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicks off a cross-country tour amid criticism over its goals; Donald Trump gave his first press conference in six months and admitted he believed Russia took part in hacking; the federal government is looking at new low-income housing benefits; the U.S. Senate has begun the process of ending "Obamacare"; and several of Canada’s newest millionaires will meet reporters today after last week’s historic Lotto Max jackpot.

1. Cross-country tour: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embarking on a cross-country tour today, which his party says is an effort to connect with grassroots Canadians. However, critics say it's being used by the Liberals to sign up donors.

2. 45th President: In Donald Trump’s freewheeling press conference, his first in six months, he finally conceded Russia’s role in the election-year hacking of Democrats. His pick for head of the CIA faces questioning today in the aftermath of Trump's comments on Russia's hacking.

3. Housing benefit: The federal government is supposedly looking at creating a new benefit to help low-income Canadians pay rent each month. The government has previously set aside $2.3 billion in its first budget to build and refurbish new affordable housing units.

4. Obamacare dismantling: The U.S. Senate has taken its first step to dismantling outgoing U.S. president Barack Obama's historic healthcare plan. The Affordable Care Act, which critics dubbed "Obamacare," has been a target of president-elect Donald Trump.

5. Lotto winners: Some of the 20 winners of last Friday’s record $60 million Lotto Max jackpot will meet reporters today in Quebec. The tickets were bought from a small grocery store in Quebec, with the owners saying the man who checked the tickets showed incredible calm when he found out he was a winner.