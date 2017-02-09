

CTVNews.ca Staff





The weekend is in sight. Here’s our daily cheat sheet to keep you on top of the news: Canadian troops in Kuwait have lost a tax break, Canada is talking tough on the Trump administrations discussion of trade tariffs, Statistics Canada is set to release housing prices for December today, the Prime Minister is heading to Canada's territories for the first time since his election, and a recall of baby food has been drastically expanded.

1. CTV News exclusive: Canadian troops serving in Kuwait have lost a major tax break that had saved them thousands of dollars over the course of a six-month tour.

2. Tariff talk: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning the U.S. government that Canada strongly opposes new trade tariffs and wouldn't be afraid of responding with their own.

3. Housing prices: Statistics Canada is set to release the new housing price index for December today. The index rose in November on the back of housing price increases across much of Ontario. Analysts will also be watching to see if prices in B.C.'s real estate market continue to drop.

4. Head north: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his first visit to Canada's territories since he campaigned there during the 2015 election campaign. The visit is also his first since Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo was expelled from the Liberal caucus.

5. Recall alert: Loblaw is expanding a recall of its PC Organics brand baby food pouches over risk of botulism.