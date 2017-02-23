

CTVNews.ca Staff





Good morning!

The weekend is just around the corner and we've got a roundup of the stories you need to know as you head out the door. Here are the five things to know: NASA announced the discovery of seven planets orbiting around a star, with three of them having the possibility to support life; the Supreme Court of Canada is set to issue a ruling on driving under the influence of drugs; the mayor of an Alberta village is defending the decision to force a senior to pay for a new coat of paint for his home; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump are chatting only 10 days after the first visit between the two; and a Saskatoon woman is looking to make additions to Saskatchewan's human rights legislation.

Plus, for "Life Hack Thursday": a look at ways to manage the stress of negative news.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. New planets: Scientists have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a single star, with three of the planets in the right zone of the star to have life forms.

2. SCC ruling: The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule on whether a police officer’s opinion on whether a motorist is impaired by drugs when being pulled over can be admissible as evidence. There is no legal blood-concentration driving limit for the ingredients in marijuana and other drugs.

3. Defending a paint job: The mayor of an Alberta village is defending the decision to bill an 86-year-old man for painting his home. Mayor Lavonne Svenson says the bylaw staff member who hired a contractor to paint Bill Yarmovich's house made the right decision. Yarmovich says he was forced to sell his home because of the bill.

4. Trump-Trudeau: U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are scheduled to chat on the phone today, ten days after their first official meeting at the White House.

5. New human right protection? A Saskatoon woman is working to have size and physical appearance added to Saskatchewan human rights legislation as protected grounds against discrimination.

And one more thing for "Life Hack Thursday": Psychotherapist Hina Khan says, in some cases, the stress brought on by world events can take a toll on a person’s mental, emotional and physical well-being.