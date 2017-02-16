

Here’s a look at five things your friends, family and co-workers will likely be talking about today: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first Canadian prime minister to address the European Parliament; CTV News has learned that troops risking their lives flying over Iraq have lost a tax exemption; a Montreal woman plans to take eight major retailers to court; Somali leaders in the U.S. are warning countrymen to avoid crossing into Canada; and the owner of the estate used for the show "Downton Abbey" says the stately manor has a connection to Canada.

1. Talking to the EU: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first Canadian prime minister to address the European Parliament today, with a speech that praised free trade a day after a deal with the European Union was agreed.

2. Tax exemption: CTV News has learned that military personnel who regularly go into Iraq are among the Canadian troops losing a tax exemption because the military decided they do not face high enough risk.

3. Pink tax: A Montreal woman plans to take eight major retailers to court in a proposed class action lawsuit for allegedly charging women more for hygiene products than men, despite the fact that some products have identical ingredients.

4. Warning for refugees: Leaders of the Somali community in Minneapolis are warning their compatriots not to risk their lives by trekking across the U.S.-Canada border. The Manitoba community of Emerson has recently been overwhelmed with refugees, with more than half being Somali, and leaders are urging them to think of their safety.

5. Downton Abbey and Canada: The owner of the estate feature in the hit TV show "Downton Abbey" is shedding light on the home's connection to Canada's formation as a country.