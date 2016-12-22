

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you’re too busy to read every headline this morning, we’ve compiled these five stories to get you caught up quickly: The CRTC has declared broadband internet a basic service; new documents show the protective detail on the prime minister’s ten-day trip to the Caribbean last year cost more than $64,000; new details emerge about the cause of Alan Thicke’s death; a new report shows fewer animals were euthanized and more were adopted in Canada this year; and a B.C. man’s photo of himself taking down an alleged thief goes viral.

Plus for “Life Hack Thursday,” we’ve got expert tips on how to make travelling through Canada’s 10 busiest airports easier this holiday season.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Basic service: The Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission has declared broadband internet a basic service across the country. But granting full access to ultra-high-speed services could cost tens of billions of dollars, it noted.

2. Pricey accommodation: As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to spend New Year's in a different country on holiday, new details are emerging about the cost of his trip last year. Documents obtained by CTV News show that the RCMP paid more than $64,000 to accommodate the prime minister’s protective detail on a ten-day trip to Nevis and St. Kitts in late December 2015.

3. Cause of death: Alan Thicke’s death certificate shows the Canadian-born actor died after his aorta artery tore then ruptured last week. Thicke, who died on Dec. 13 at 69, was buried on Monday in California.

4. Adoption report: A new report by the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies shows that animal adoptions are up and euthanasia is down this year, with to fewer pets in animal shelters across Canada.

5. Selfie: A B.C. man is experience a dose of fame after posting a selfie of him performing a citizen's arrest to Facebook. Kevin Barkhouse, a MMA fighter, took down the alleged thief after finding his stolen wallet in his bag.

And for ‘Life Hack Thursday’: Flying during the holidays can be an exasperating experience even for the most experienced travellers. Here is CTVNews.ca’s survival guide to Canada’s 10 busiest airports.