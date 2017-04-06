

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a hurry this morning? We’ve got a cheat sheet to help you catch up on the news before you get to work: Correspondence obtained by CTV shows a Vice-Admiral had considered resigning over attempted political interference in a shipbuilding contract; a Conservative Senator has been removed from a committee in the wake of her comments on residential schools; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting the U.S. to take part in the annual Women In The World summit; politicians in the U.S. are facing off today over the appointment of a Republican-chosen Supreme Court Justice; and a small village in France is doing its best impression of Canada ahead of the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

1. CTV News exclusive: Correspondence obtained by CTV News shows Vice-Admiral Mark Norman had considered resigning over attempted political interference in a shipbuilding contract by Irving Shipyards, before he was ultimately removed from his duties.

2. Beyak removal: Sen. Lynn Beyak has been removed from the Senate’s committee on aboriginal peoples in the wake of her comments that "some good" came out of Canada’s residential schools.

3. Another trip to the U.S.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to the U.S. for the fourth time this year, this time heading to New York to mark the annual Women In The World Summit. He is addressing the summit as well as meeting with the CEO of YouTube and the newest head of the United Nations. Trudeau will be addressing the media at 5 p.m. ET.

4. Supreme Court battle: Politicians in the United States are getting ready for a historic faceoff that could change how Supreme Court nominees are confirmed as judges. Democrats are threatening to block Judge Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation as a Justice, while Republican Senators say they intend to respond to that by changing rules to remove a filibuster requirement.

5. Canadiana in France: A small village in France has transformed itself to resemble a slice of Canada ahead of the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The village of Givenchy-en-Gohelle is marking the day many locals consider their liberation day with English lessons and classes in Canadian history.