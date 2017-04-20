

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you’re too busy to read every headline this morning, we’ve compiled these five stories to get you caught up quickly: the federal government has released figures on how many people tried to illegally enter the country in March; a new study is tracking how many people in Ontario are dying every day of opioid overdoses; a new package aimed at controlling housing costs in Ontario is set to be unveiled today; a man was denied entry into Mexico after an Air Canada ticket agent allegedly damaged his passport during check-in; and researchers are sharing videos recorded by cameras attached to caribou in northern Quebec.

1. Hundreds intercepted at border: The federal government says the RCMP intercepted 887 people trying to illegally enter Canada in March, with the majority of the asylum seekers picked up in Quebec.

2. Opioid death figures: A new study say more than two people a day are dying of opioid overdoses in Ontario. Researchers say the rate of opioid-related deaths in the province has almost quadrupled over the last 25 years, hitting 734 in 2015.

3. Housing package: A new package, aimed at cooling the rapidly rising Greater Toronto Area housing market is expected to be unveiled today. Ontario's provincial government have signalled that the measures will take aim at speculators and tackle rental affordability.

4. Damaged passport: A man was denied entry into Mexico after an Air Canada ticket agent allegedly damaged his passport during check-in, forcing him and his wife to cancel their vacation and return home soon after their flight touched down.

5. A caribou’s POV: Researchers from Laval University are sharing video footage they obtained after outfitting 24 pregnant Leaf River Caribou with cameras. The researchers are attempting to predict how the animal’s population will change over time.