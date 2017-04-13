

CTVNews.ca Staff





Get a head start on your Thursday with today's round-up of 5 things to know: the Liberals unveil their legislation addressing marijuana legalization; a recall of flour products has been expanded; Kenya is facing a food catastrophe due to widespread droughts; Malala Yousafzai called on the federal government to help women and girls as she received an honorary Canadian citizenship; and NASA has released the clearest images ever of the Earth at night.

1. Marijuana legislation: The federal Liberals are set to introduce several bills that address legalizing marijuana today. The bills are expected to include measures to address issues surrounding the new legal landscape as well as tougher penalties for selling to minors and impaired driving.

2. Flour recall expanded: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall of flour products across the country, this time adding products from a company in Brampton, Ont. The original recall affected Robin Hood flour sold across the country.

3. Kenya catastrophe: CTV News' Melanie Nagy is reporting from Kenya with an exclusive story on how the country is on the brink of a food catastrophe, as a drought that is affecting four countries in East Africa has led to sharp increases in food prices. Nearly half of Kenya's counties have been deemed to be facing disastrous drought.

4. Commitment to girls' education: Malala Yousafzai called on the Canadian government to follow through on promises to fund girls' education, during a speech on Wednesday. The plea comes as new figures show Canadian aid funding has gone down since the Liberals took office in 2015.

5. Earth at night: NASA has released the clearest views of the Earth at night. The three composite images provide full hemisphere views of civilization in the dark.