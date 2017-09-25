

Weddings are billed as unforgettable days for the bride and groom, but one little boy may remember a Cambridge, Ont. couple’s wedding day after the groom jumped in to a pond to save his life.

Plus for "Money Monday," we take a look at privacy class action lawsuits.

1. Travel ban: U.S. President Donald Trump has issued several travel restrictions following the expiration of his 90-day travel ban. Travellers from countries such as Iran and North Korea face a suspension of their immigrant visas.

2. Invictus Games: The Invictus Games are underway in Toronto, and one former Canadian soldier says she is using the sporting event as a new beginning, after struggling with a post-traumatic stress injury.

3. UN report: The UN is set to discuss a report on issues affecting African-Canadians, including recommendations that the government apologize for slavery and consider providing reparations for historical injustices.

4. NAFTA talks: Ottawa is hosting NAFTA negotiations today, with Canada’s chief negotiator saying solid progress is being made in the talks to rewrite the deal. However, Steve Verheul says it’s too soon to see if negotiators can meet the year-end deadline imposed by the U.S.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": With Equifax among the latest in the increasing number of privacy class actions being launched in Canada, affected consumers looking to join such lawsuits may be surprised to learn that in many instances they've already been opted in.