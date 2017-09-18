

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Caribbean, which was left reeling from Hurricane Irma, is facing down another hurricane, with forecasters warning residents about the storm's strength. In Canadian news, a B.C. man dying from cancer took a moment this weekend to bid farewell to friends and family members while he was still able, as part of an unorthodox version of wake.

1. Hurricane Maria: Hurricane Maria is heading towards the eastern Caribbean, with forecasters warning it could be a major storm by the time it makes its way towards the islands already battered by Hurricane Irma.

2. North Korea concerns: As tensions continue to rise between North Korea and the United States, CTVNews.ca spoke with several experts about Canada's readiness for dealing with a nuclear attack.

3. Returning to work: Politicians are returning to the House of Commons today, with a study on a motion about Islamophobia expected to set off a showdown between right and left-wing groups.

4. Emmy winners: "The Handmaid's Tale," which was primarily shot in Toronto, was the big winner of the Emmy Awards Sunday night, winning major awards such as best TV drama and best actress. Author Margaret Atwood received a standing ovation when she joined the cast and crew onstage to accept the Emmy for best TV drama.

5. Living wake: A B.C. man dying of cancer hosted an unusual event this weekend, saying goodbye to friends and family at a "living wake." Chris Walters, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer last November, said he wanted a chance to give goodbyes face-to-face.