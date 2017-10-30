

CTVNews.ca Staff





Federal politicians are speaking out about heckling, in the wake of a survey that highlighted how divisive the practice is in the House of Commons. Plus in spookier news, a B.C. couple marks their wedding anniversary in an unorthodox way.

Plus for "Money Monday," CTV News’ Chief Financial Commentator, Pattie Lovett-Reid talks about ensuring you have enough for retirement.

1. Heckling concerns: After a recent survey highlighted the prevalence of heckling by members of parliament in the House of Commons, MPs are now speaking out about the issue and how it should be addressed.

2. Electronic cigarettes: A new study in the Canadian Medical Association suggests that teens who use electronic cigarettes are at risk to subsequently smoke tobacco.

3. Winterized trailers: Winterized trailers will be replacing tents used to provide temporary shelter to asylum-seekers who crossed the Quebec-U.S. border.

4. Needle-vending machine: An Ottawa harm-reduction pilot program that includes safe-injection sites and needle and pipe vending machines is proving popular with drug users, but local residents claim the project is making the neighbourhood unsafe.

5. Halloween anniversary: A Vancouver couple marks their wedding anniversary with a spooky tradition. Their anniversary falls on Halloween, and Trina and Shawn Rundgren mark the day by hosting a haunted house every year.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Lifestyle considerations drive how much you need to save for retirement. It is about not spending as if there is no tomorrow, says CTV News’ Chief Financial Commentator, Pattie Lovett-Reid.