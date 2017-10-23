

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned that former interim Liberal leader Bob Rae has been appointed as Canada's special envoy to Myanmar, amid ongoing violence against a Muslim-minority group in the country.

Plus for "Money Monday," CTV News’ Chief Financial Commentator, Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at how you can save for your retirement, after you've retired.

1. Special envoy: CTV News has learned that former interim Liberal leader Bob Rae has been appointed Canada's special envoy to Myanmar, as Rohingya Muslims continue to flee violence and persecution in the country.

2. Benefit clawback accusation: Health groups joined with the Conservative opposition to accuse the Liberal government of trying to raise tax revenue on the backs of vulnerable diabetics, marking another stage in the ongoing conflict surrounding the federal government's tax policies.

3. Memorial vandalized: A memorial dedicated to a teenage victim of the fentanyl crisis has been vandalized in Edmonton, with the victim's mother saying the incident is forcing her to relive the pain of losing her son.

4. Sweating blood: Italian dermatologists are reporting a case of a woman who appears to sweat blood. The bleeding occurs when the woman is being physically active or sleeping, and intensifies during periods of emotional stress.

5. Singing and driving: A Montreal man claims he was handed a $149 fine for singing along to C+C Music Factory's 1990 song "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)." Taoufik Moalla says he was pulled over by police who asked if he had been screaming, and despite assertions that he wasn't, he was handed a ticket for doing so.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": We often focus on saving for retirement, but what about Canadians who are already retired?