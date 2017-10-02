

CTVNews.ca Staff





A gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert in Las Vegas late Sunday night sending attendees scrambling and shutting down a large part of the iconic Strip for hours.

1. Vegas shooting: At least 20 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a man started shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, late Sunday night.

2. Edmonton attacks: Edmonton police are expected to release an update in to the investigation of a weekend attack that left one officer stabbed and four people injured.

3. Singh chosen: Ontario provincial politician Jagmeet Singh has become the first visible minority to be named the leader of a federal party, after gaining 53.8 per cent of eligible ballots on the first ballot of the NDP leadership race

4. New Governor General: Former astronaut Julie Payette is set to be installed as Canada's newest Governor General, replacing David Johnston.

5. Steep discount: An Ontario town is looking to entice residents by offering up to a 90 per cent discount on land around the community. The economy of Smooth Rock Falls, Ont. nearly decimated in 2006 after the closure of the pulp and paper mill.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": The cost of variable-rate mortgages and lines of credit linked to the big bank prime rates have already gone up, but experts say the move by the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates may also affect your investment portfolio.