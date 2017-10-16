

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned of a small business tax cut to be announced Monday, fulfilling a campaign promise from the federal Liberals. Plus, in news out of Halifax, more than 30 university students are facing charges after a homecoming celebration that went beyond rowdy.

Plus for "Money Monday," a look at what it takes to be a successful franchisee.

1. Tax changes: CTV News has learned that Finance Minister Bill Morneau will announce a small business tax cut today, belatedly fulfilling a Liberal campaign promise.

2. Family adjusting: The father of freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle describes how his son and his family are adjusting to their newfound freedom.

3. Drone hit: Minister of Transport Marc Garneau says a flight heading to Quebec City's international airport was struck by a drone, marking the first time a drone has hit a commercial aircraft in Canada.

4. On strike: Faculty at 24 Ontario colleges are going on strike, with more than 500,000 students expected to be affected.

5. Homecoming mess: Twenty-two people were arrested and more than 30 Halifax university students face charges or fines after a booze-fuelled block party during homecoming.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Prospective franchisees should research the company, build an emergency fund and closely read the fine print on all documents before making a big capital investment, according to franchisees and industry insiders.