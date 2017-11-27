

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged, after months of speculation. Plus, from the world of Canadian sports, the Toronto Argonauts are your newest Grey Cup champions.

1. Royal engagement: The Prince of Wales announced the long-expected engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealing their wedding plan for next spring.

2. Giant Tiger: An employee of the retail chain Giant Tiger has been temporarily suspended and the company is apologizing after an Indigenous man recorded video showing a Caucasian employee following him around a store.

3. Argo success: The Toronto Argonauts are the newest Grey Cup champions, beating the Calgary Stampeders in the final moments of a snowy game in Ottawa.

4. Quebec teen: The family of a Longueuil, Que., teenager who died by suicide is urging youth and parents to take action against bullying.

5. Long-lost sister: An Alberta woman says that, just days before her mother died earlier this year, her aunt made a shocking revelation: she had a sister. Now, Chantel Stefanich is searching for the woman, who was born in 1971 and adopted by a Mormon family.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Now might be the time to cull those stock picks that haven't worked out like you had hoped and use them to offset the taxes you owe on your winners, tax experts say.