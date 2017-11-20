

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former president Vicente Fox is warning Canada not to turn its back on Mexico during NAFTA negotiations. In other breaking news overnight, notorious cult leader Charles Manson has died at the age of 83. Manson is infamous for orchestrating the murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in the summer of 1969.

1. NAFTA talks: A former Mexico president is warning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to betray Mexico in NAFTA negotiations like 'Judas.'

2. Charles Manson: Charles Manson, the former cult leader and orchestrator of the murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died at the age of 83.

3. Returning to work: Ontario college teachers are set to return to work today, after the provincial government passed back-to-work legislation this weekend.

4. Historic apology: Prime Minister Trudeau says the government will offer a formal apology to LGBTQ2 Canadians next Tuesday for the "persecution & injustices they have suffered."

5. Pasta sauce returns: Bravo pasta sauce, a Canadian-made sauce, is returning to stores after more than 10,000 people signed an online petition demanding its return.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid offers some sage advice when it comes to gifting money to children, and explains why it's not a good idea to attach conditions.