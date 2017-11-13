

CTVNews.ca Staff





The death toll continues to rise after an earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border. Plus, a B.C. girl dying of a rare disease shares a public plea to help pay for the pricey drug that could save her life.

Plus for "Money Monday," tips on how to step back and save yourself from financial ruin.

1. Deadly earthquake: The death toll continues to rise after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near the Iran-Iraq border.

2. Foot washes ashore: Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed that a human foot washed up on the beaches of Georgian Bay earlier this month.

3. Statue covered: An anti-racist group is taking credit for covering a downtown Montreal statue of John A. Macdonald in red paint.

4. Hefty price tag: A B.C. student dying of a rare disease says she's in desperate need of financial help, because the only drug that could save her costs $750,000.

5. Superfan honoured: A Winnipeg Jets superfan, who passed away last year, has a new honour in his name. The Jets named their newest security puppy after Lenny "Kroppy" Kropioski.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid offers advice to those who may be living on the cusp of financial ruin. It can happen to anyone at any time, but a little tweaking can tip the financial scale back in your favour.