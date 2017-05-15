

If you’re too busy to read every headline this morning, we’ve compiled these five stories to get you caught up quickly: A ransomware cyberattack spreads computer chaos around the world; North Korea claims its most recently test-launched missile is capable of a nuclear attack against the United States; Canadian police agencies express concern about a herbal product; a report on the role of National Energy Board is out today; and a look at how Syrian refugees are working to help other refugees in New Brunswick.

Plus, for "Money Monday," CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid examines how a lack of financial literacy may be encouraging Canada's debt binge.

1. Ransomware cyberattack: Cybersecurity experts say more people booting up their computers at work Monday could discover they're victims of a global "ransomware" cyberattack that has created chaos in 150 countries. The initial attack, known as "WannaCry," paralyzed computers that run Britain's hospital network, among others.

2. North Korea threat: North Korea is claiming that the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead. If that’s true, the launch would mark another step toward its goal of fielding a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

3. Herbal high: Some Canadian police agencies say they’re concerned about the use of a plant-based substance that, at high doses, can have similar effects to opiates. The herbal product, kratom, is derived from the leaves of a tree and has been used as a pain reliever as well as an aid for depression and anxiety.

4. NEB report: A panel examining the role of the National Energy Board and whether a federal cabinet should be able to override the regulator’s decisions, is releasing its report today.

5. New business: Syrian refugees in New Brunswick have started a monthly market, selling traditional Syrian food, in an effort to raise money for other refugees. The group of women come together for three days a month to cook the food.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Lack of financial literacy may be the culprit behind Canadians debt binge. According to the recent MNP Consumer Debt Sentiment Survey, 50 per cent of Canadians are concerned about their financial situation and nearly four in ten regret the debt they’ve taken on in the past year.