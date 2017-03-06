

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you can't find the time to make it through all the morning headlines, we've got a handy list to get you up to speed and out the door: U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce his revised travel ban order today; a new study reveals Zika's impact on Canadian travellers; federal cabinet members are scheduled to discuss the influx of asylum seekers entering Canada; North Korea has fired four banned missiles; and Muslim youth spent Sunday raising awareness about their religion.

1. New travel ban expected: U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to sign a revised executive order temporarily barring the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries and halting America’s refugee program. A White House official told the Associated Press that plans to roll out the order are on track for Monday.

2. Zika’s impact on Canadians: The Zika virus in Canadian travellers returning from the Caribbean and south and central America was more common and more severe than researchers had expected, a new study has found. The study published Monday, in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found that 3.7 per cent of 1,118 travellers studied had Zika.

3. Asylum seekers: The Canadian Press is reporting that federal cabinet ministers are set to discuss the pressures being placed on the Liberal government by a rising number of asylum seekers in Canada. Meanwhile, residents of a small Quebec border town are asking how they can help the refugee claimants.

4. North Korea fires missiles: North Korea was accused of firing four banned missiles, three of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, on Monday. The missiles are apparently a reaction to military drills conducted by the U.S. and South Korea, which North Korea insists is a precursor to invasion.

5. Going door-to-door to raise awareness: Muslim youth across Canada went door-knocking and handed out flyers in an attempt to counter misconceptions about Islam on Sunday. Muslim youths who took part say the shooting at a Quebec mosque highlighted the importance of the initiative.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Buying a condo may be cheaper than shelling out for a detached home, but the market comes with its own set of unique costs.