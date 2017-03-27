

CTVNews.ca Staff





Can’t find the time to make it through the morning headline? We’ve got a handy list to get you up to speed and out the door: the B.C. government issues a public warning about a convicted pedophile; new data suggests fewer Canadians are being turned away at the U.S. border; a new study has some sobering stats on the number of injuries children in Ontario suffer from firearms; an Ottawa family wants to personally thank a cop who helped save their daughter's life; and there may be a Canadian connection to a popular board game.

Plus, for "Money Monday," Pattie Lovett-Reid has a warning for wealthy Canadians who may be putting their retirements at risk with needless spending.

1. 'High-risk offender' warning: The B.C. government has issued a public warning about a convicted pedophile now living in Vancouver following his release from prison. Christopher Neil, 42, is infamously known as "Swirl Face" – a moniker he was given by international media after his face was disguised by a digital swirl in photos. B.C. authorities consider him a "high-risk sex offender."

2. Travelling to the U.S. Fewer Canadians are being turned away at the U.S. land border in recent months despite mounting concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies are making it much harder to cross, The Canadian Press reported Sunday.

3. Sobering stats on firearms: A new study says firearms injure a child or youth almost every day in Ontario. The study, which was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found there were 355 firearms injuries, on average each year, amongst children and youth.

4. Officer to the rescue: Eight-year-old Emmah Ross nearly choked to death on a mouthful of bacon during a family outing over the weekend. Thankfully, an off-duty Ottawa police officer saved her life with a Heimlich manoeuvre.

5. Scrabble with a Canadian connection: As Scrabble approaches its 80th birthday, there is talk that the popular board game was inspired by a Canadian. Edmonton Oilers' head coach Todd McLellan recently learned that his great-grandfather invented what's believed to be a precursor to the game.

And, one more thing for "Money Monday": You may feel the pressure to have your spending match that of your neighbours or friends, but CTV News' Chief Financial Commentator Patricia Lovett-Reid is hoping young Canadians cut back on the spending to ensure they have enough when they retire.