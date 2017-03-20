

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you’re too busy to read every headline this morning, we’ve compiled these five stories to get you caught up quickly: a Canadian teacher wins a prestigious award; FBI director James Comey testifies; a government committee reports on violence against Canadian women and girls; a Montreal couple speaks out about a simple error that cost them thousands; and a warm spring may be in store for Canada.

And, for "Money Monday," chief financial commentator Patricia Lovett-Reid discusses the financial implications of divorce.

1. Teaching excellence: A Canadian school teacher who works in a remote corner of Quebec has won a coveted $1 million global prize for teaching excellence. Maggie MacDonnell beat out thousands of applicants from around the world, thanks to her dedication to her students.

2. Hearing about Russia: The FBI director is set to attend a hearing today that will deal with U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that former president Barack Obama had Trump Tower tapped, as well as Russia's role in cybersecurity breaches at the Democratic National Committee.

3. Report detailing violence against women: The Commons status of women committee is holding a press conference to release its report of violence against young women and girls in Canada

4. Costly mistake: A Montreal couple unknowingly invalidated their children’s passports by signing them, and wanted to share their story to warn other parents not to make the same mistake. The error added thousands of dollars to the cost of their winter getaway.

5. Spring forecast: Good news, Canada: After a harsh winter in some parts of the country, most regions are expected to see a "warmer than normal" spring, according to Environment Canada’s senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

